Second-generation Range Rover Evoque India launch confirmed for January 30

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that the all-new Range Rover Evoque will be launched in India on January 30. While its parent company Tata Motors will be present at the 2020 Auto Expo to rival its plans for the Indian market, JLR would not be present at the event, however, prior to the event, Land Rover will launch the new baby Range Rover in India.

The second-generation Evoque made its global debut in London in November 2018 and has been on sale for quite some time in Europe, the great news, however, now it also comes with a new infotainment system that is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The styling of the cabin borrows heavily from its elder brother the Velar as it features a 10-inch touchscreen with the ‘InControl Touch Pro Duo’ infotainment system which has an adjustable angle. There is a second touchscreen panel bellow it with two knobs. This panel is calibrated to manage the air-conditioning system along with the driving dynamics of the vehicle with the multiple drive models that the Evoque offers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From the outside, the all-new Evoque stays true to the design proportions of its previous model, however, the updated styling is made to look like a smaller version of the Velar. At the front are a pair of slim LED headlamps with DRLs, the tail-lamps are also slim and sleek, the shoulder and wheel arches are more flared and the door handles as flush like the Velar.

Under the bonnet will be BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol that is good for 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. Additionally, there will be a 2.0-litre diesel option as well that will be tuned to produce 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both of these motors will be equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Range Rover Evoque is expected to be launched around the Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that it will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and the BMW X1.