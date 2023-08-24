Scorpio N-based Mahindra Global Pik Up: 5 things to know

The next-generation Mahindra pick-up truck breaks cover and is expected to make its global debut in 2025.

Mahindra recently showcased the Global Pik Up concept which is aimed to sweep the international market like Australia and South Africa. The new Pik Up is based on the Mahindra Scorpio N and on the new generation ladder frame platform. As the Scorpio N has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP safety tests, including five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection, Mahindra is aiming for a similar result for the new Pik Up. We highlight five things one must know about this new truck.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: New Underpinnings

Codename Z121, the Pik Up is based on the new Scorpion N ladder frame chassis, which aims to make it more versatile and capable of handling different types of terrains. Being an all-purpose vehicle, Mahindra believes this new platform will give the Pik Up an edge in terms of performance, utility and safety. This is very important as Mahindra will be aiming to make its presence felt in Australia, South Africa, Latin and Central America and even North Africa and the Middle East.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Design

The robust design of the Pik Up was conceptualized at Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai. Like a typical pick-up truck, the new Mahindra concept has an imposing road presence with a massive glossy black honeycomb front grille. To add more muscles that would make Arnold Schwarzenegger proud is the colossal front bumper which houses vertical LED DRLs. The concept also showcased a built-in winch in front and snorkel. Even though the Pik Up doesn’t resemble the Scorpio N, the headlamps do remind us of the SUV barring the L-shaped DRLs.

From the side, it gets a unique look with orange-coloured footrests and a roof rack. The loading bay sports two additional tyres neatly tucked in. Moving to the rear, the loading gate has the Mahindra name engraved in it. The LED tail lamps are boxy in shape while the chunky rear bumper houses vertical LED lights and orange-coloured toe hooks.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Cabin

Mahindra hasn’t revealed the interiors of the Pik Up, but going by the concept image shared by the manufacturer, it resembles the Scorpio N’s cabin. The centre console houses an 8-inch infotainment display with two control dials and physical buttons. Below that is the climate control functions. The Pik Up will also get a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s console. Based on the image, the interiors are all black with leather upholstery and panels with sporty red switching.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Features

The Global Pik Up will come packed with state-of-the-art features like the Level 2 ADAS suite which includes adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, etc. The truck will also get trailer sway mitigation, all-around airbag protection, drowsy driver detection, 5G Connectivity and an electric sunroof.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Engine specs

The Global Pik Up will only be available in diesel option and powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk, which is under the hood of both the Scorpio and the XUV700. The power output figures aren’t yet revealed by Mahindra but it will be mated by a 6-speed manual and Aisin’s 6-speed automatic torque converter.