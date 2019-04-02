Schumacher back in a Ferrari: Mick makes Formula 1 test debut

Mick Schumacher has made his Formula 1 debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari f1 car at the in-season test in Bahrain. Mick clocked his best lap on a rain-affected Sakhir Circuit at 1:32:552, placing himself eighth in the standings. Mick stepped into the cockpit of a Ferrari Formula 1 car 12 years after his father Michael Schumacher stepped out of one having won five of his titles with Ferrari.

Schumacher is the reigning European F3 champion and made his Formula 2 debut in Bahrain at the weekend, finishing eighth in Saturday's feature race and sixth in Sunday's sprint race. Mick was signed to Ferrari driver academy only earlier this year and the Sakhir test is his first official Formula 1 outing. He is the only driver to be making a debut, while the rest of the teams have their regular drivers.

Team-mate Sebastian Vettel had some tips for the debutant, saying: "Obviously with the name and the son of Michael there's certainly some expectation, but to end up in Formula 1 you need to prove that you have the speed." Vettel also commended Mick's performance, adding that he “deserves where he is now”.

While any driver making a debut in Formula 1 would feel the pressure, but Mick has even more of it with a family name so legendary attached with him. Being the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion can't be a cakewalk as expectations automatically tend to raise, but Mick is coping well.

"Now we should give him the time and peace to do his job. It's not easy as it is for him but, on the other hand, he's used to it, so we will see. But for sure it's a big excitement when he will be in the car," Vettel added.

Schumacher's name has always gone well with Ferrari. Micheal Schumacher won five of his seven world championships with Ferrari and still remains the most successful driver in F1 history with 91 wins in his career. Mick too is on the lines – he won his Formula 3 title when he was 19.

Earlier last year, Ferrari said that the doors would always be open for Mick to race with them. And now that it is happening, excitement is high and it is truly a very important milestone in Formula 1 history.