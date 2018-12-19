Hello Mahindra XUV300! Smallest XUV to take on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport

Mahindra has revealed the official name for its latest offering, codenamed S201. The all-new sub-compact SUV will be called the Mahindra XUV300. Slated for launch before the end of this financial year, Mahindra XUV300 will compete Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. The XUV300 is now the second passenger vehicle in the Mahindra's lineup to be based on a Ssangyong, the other one being Mahindra Alturas G4. Mahindra XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli which is on sale in several international markets. Mahindra XUV300 will be powered by a 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company has revealed that an automatic transmission will not be on offer, at least for now. Mahindra has made several changes to the Tivoli's design on the exterior and interior. Unlike the G4 Rexton-based Alturas G4, Mahindra has changed more than just the badging. The rear section has been revised with new tail lamps.

The XUV300 will feature projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, auto climate control with dual-zone function, cruise control and more. The sub-compact SUV is likely to only be available in a five-seat version, unlike Mahindra's other sub-4-metre SUV TUV300 and the NuvoSport. Ssangyong Tivoli is the most successful product in the manufacturer’s lineup and is best seller for the company in South Korea. The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform as is the Tivoli. It will be built at Mahindra’s plant in Nashik.

Mahindra has said that the XUV300 will boast the most number of safety features in the segment, adding that will launch with several first-in-segment tech features as well. In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV300 will have an edge over the competition as it will come with seven airbags. Also, the car will have disc brakes on all four wheels to ensure a better stopping power. The price announcement for the Mahindra XUV300 will take place during the first half of February 2019. Interestingly, the company has announced during the event that an all-electric XUV300 will arrive by the year 2020.