Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Nissan India is offering customers huge benefits if they buy their products, this May. The very capable yet slow-selling Nissan Kicks SUV is being offered with up to Rs 75,000 discount. This could be likely a 2020 model. The sales numbers of the Kicks aren’t that impressive and the company barely manages to move 1,000 cars a month. Most of the production is diverted to making the Magnite. Coming back to the Kicks, there is an outright cash benefit of Rs 20,000, with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Based on one’s CIBIL score, an additional Rs 5,000 discount is being offered. To be precise, a CIBIL score over 700 gets this benefit and the same is being extended even to government employees. Truth be told, to offload existing stock, Nissan dealers are offering up to Rs one lakh discount on the Kicks. Do remember to bargain hard if you buying one.

At the same dealership, you will also find the Datsun range of cars. On the Datsun redi-Go, customers are getting a cash benefit of Rs 20,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The aforementioned CIBIL criteria apply here as well and customers will get the same discount too. On the bigger Go, customers will get Rs 20,000 cash benefit whereas an equivalent amount will be given on exchange of a car. This same benefit is even applicable on the new Datsun Go+. The Go and Go+ are one of the few cars in their segment to offer an optional CVT. All Datsun cars are available with naturally aspirated petrol engines whereas the Kicks is available with a turbo option as well.

The redi-Go is the only Datsun car that comes with an AMT. If you are looking for offers on the Nissan Magnite, there ain’t any available. This is one hot-selling car with a waiting period of up to four months.

