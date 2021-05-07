Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Truth be told, to offload existing stock, Nissan dealers are offering up to Rs one lakh discount on the Kicks. Do remember to bargain hard if you buying one.

By:May 7, 2021 10:46 AM

Nissan India is offering customers huge benefits if they buy their products, this May. The very capable yet slow-selling Nissan Kicks SUV is being offered with up to Rs 75,000 discount. This could be likely a 2020 model. The sales numbers of the Kicks aren’t that impressive and the company barely manages to move 1,000 cars a month. Most of the production is diverted to making the Magnite. Coming back to the Kicks, there is an outright cash benefit of Rs 20,000, with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Based on one’s CIBIL score, an additional Rs 5,000 discount is being offered. To be precise, a CIBIL score over 700 gets this benefit and the same is being extended even to government employees. Truth be told, to offload existing stock, Nissan dealers are offering up to Rs one lakh discount on the Kicks. Do remember to bargain hard if you buying one.

At the same dealership, you will also find the Datsun range of cars. On the Datsun redi-Go, customers are getting a cash benefit of Rs 20,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The aforementioned CIBIL criteria apply here as well and customers will get the same discount too. On the bigger Go, customers will get Rs 20,000 cash benefit whereas an equivalent amount will be given on exchange of a car. This same benefit is even applicable on the new Datsun Go+. The Go and Go+ are one of the few cars in their segment to offer an optional CVT. All Datsun cars are available with naturally aspirated petrol engines whereas the Kicks is available with a turbo option as well.

The redi-Go is the only Datsun car that comes with an AMT. If you are looking for offers on the Nissan Magnite, there ain’t any available. This is one hot-selling car with a waiting period of up to four months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained