Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar. The first race will take place in 2021 making it the third major motorsport event in the country.

After Formula E, and the Dakar Rally recently moving from South America to Saudi Arabia, Formula One will now race on the street of Jeddah. F1 will be third major motorsport event to be held in Saudi Arabia. Formula One has announced that it has added the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to the F1 2021 calendar. The event is scheduled for November and will be the penultimate race of the season, before the finale at the Abu Dhabi GP. F1 has confirmed that the race will be hosted as a night race which will be held in the street of Jeddah.

Formula One has signed a long term partnership with Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). The race will take place on Jeddah’s corniche, which runs along the banks of the Red Sea. After Bahrain and Singapore, the race in Jeddah will be the third on the calendar. While the race in Abu Dhabi is held in the twilight that leads into the evening.

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 said that the country is becoming a hub for sports and entertainment. He claimed that as 70% of the population in the region is below the age of 30, F1 believes that it has the potential to reach new fans.

It has been announced that Carey will set aside from active duty spearheading Formula One from next year. Former Ferrari team boss, Stefano Domenicali will be replacing him from 2021. Carey who is currently still in-charge said that the full provisional 2021 calendar will be announced in the coming weeks. The provisional calendar will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval.

