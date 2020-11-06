Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar. The first race will take place in 2021 making it the third major motorsport event in the country.

By:November 6, 2020 11:12 AM
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 track image date Jeddah

After Formula E, and the Dakar Rally recently moving from South America to Saudi Arabia, Formula One will now race on the street of Jeddah. F1 will be third major motorsport event to be held in Saudi Arabia. Formula One has announced that it has added the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to the F1 2021 calendar. The event is scheduled for November and will be the penultimate race of the season, before the finale at the  Abu Dhabi GP. F1 has confirmed that the race will be hosted as a night race which will be held in the street of Jeddah.

Formula One has signed a long term partnership with Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). The race will take place on Jeddah’s corniche, which runs along the banks of the Red Sea. After Bahrain and Singapore, the race in Jeddah will be the third on the calendar. While the race in Abu Dhabi is held in the twilight that leads into the evening.

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 said that the country is becoming a hub for sports and entertainment. He claimed that as 70% of the population in the region is below the age of 30, F1 believes that it has the potential to reach new fans.

It has been announced that Carey will set aside from active duty spearheading Formula One from next year. Former Ferrari team boss, Stefano Domenicali will be replacing him from 2021. Carey who is currently still in-charge said that the full provisional 2021 calendar will be announced in the coming weeks. The provisional calendar will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how