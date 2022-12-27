Salman Khan’s Birthday Special: Car collection of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On this special occasion, check out the car collection of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ which includes fancy SUVs, sports cars and more.

Bollywood superstar and ‘Dabangg’ actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, i.e. on December 27, 2022. He had a mid-night birthday bash for his close friends and family in Mumbai which Shah Rukh Khan also attended. Often referred as ‘Bhaijaan’, he is still one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Let’s check out Salman Khan’s car collection on this special occasion.

Salman Khan’s Car Collection:

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Land Rover’s Range Rover Vogue is a very popular luxury SUV owned by a bunch of Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan currently owns the 2019 Range Rover Vogue Autobiography finished in the Fuji White paint scheme. It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that costs around Rs 2.76 crore, ex-showroom. Previously, he also owned a 2010 Vogue.

Audi RS7, A8 L

It is well known that Virat Kohli is currently the brand ambassador of Audi India. However, prior to him, Salman Khan used to represent the brand in the country. He bought a 2014 Audi RS7 soon after its launch. It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor and was launched at Rs 1.37 crore, ex-showroom. The actor also owns Audi’s flagship sedan, the A8 L.

Mercedes Benz AMG GLE43, GL-Class

Salman Khan owns a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE43 coupe and a GL 350 CDI. He is often seen rolling on the streets of Mumbai in these German luxury SUVs. The GL-Class is a 7-seater luxury SUV that gets a 3.0-litre V6 diesel mill. The GLE43 also gets an identical powertrain with different outputs. It’s worth mentioning that the GLE43 was gifted to him by none other than SRK.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo, BMW X6

This Bollywood superstar added a Porsche Cayenne Turbo in his garage around a decade ago. It is a powerful SUV that boasts a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Back then, the Cayenne Turbo was estimated to cost around Rs 1.60 crore, ex-showroom. He also owned an old BMW X6.

Lexus LX 470 and Toyota Land Cruiser

Much like his muscular personality, Salman Khan owns two brawny SUVs, the Lexus LX 470 and the Toyota Land Cruiser. The Lexus LX is one of the oldest cars in his garage and it cost around Rs 35 lakh back then. He also owned an old Toyota Land Cruiser which is rumoured to be involved in the infamous hit-and-run case. Later, he also brought a new-gen Land Cruiser which was priced around Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom.

