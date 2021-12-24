Safety & transparency: How vehicle service experience transformed in India in 2021

Increasingly, smartphone applications for customer service are also being used, which offer quick app-based tracking, live updates, and status on service requests, spare parts ordering, garage updates, etc.

The Covid-19 pandemic has instilled a greater need for safety among consumers worldwide. A majority of the masses now prefer contactless services in each domain, with vehicle services certainly being one of them. As social distancing and hygiene become a prime concern for all, vehicle owners are now cutting down on their visits to the workshops for any service or maintenance queries/ requests. Instead, there has been a surging demand for doorstep vehicle services and service on wheels. Alternatively, customers have also been requesting pick-up and drop facilities for their vehicles, demanding sanitization before delivery.

Contactless Services Experience

As a response to these changing customer preferences amidst the pandemic, automotive companies have been proactively transforming their business processes and adopting a slew of safety measures to keep their customers satisfied, and also limit the spread of the deadly virus.

Contactless vehicle services have emerged as a key trend, which includes vehicle servicing at homes or servicing in the workshops with extreme safety and caution. Innovative initiatives like ‘No touch by hand’ and many more are being introduced by automakers, wherein the use of biodegradable disposable covers to service different parts of the vehicle is encouraged. These covers are then strictly disposed of at the time of vehicle delivery. Moreover, the staff in charge of visiting the customers’ homes are put through stringent safety checks to rule out all possibilities of virus transmission.

Convenient Digital Payment

Besides this, a plethora of new-age digital technologies are also being leveraged by the automakers to strengthen their online platform and ensure the continuity of their business in these rapidly changing times.

Many have successfully initiated the online dealership model for booking vehicles, test drives and service. Service requests and approvals are conveniently generated online, followed by online document submission, invoice processing, etc. Additionally, customers are being offered the ease of making payments online, again in a bid to limit human interactions.

Transparency

Increasingly, smartphone applications for customer service are also being used, which offer quick app-based tracking, live updates, and status on service requests, spare parts ordering, garage updates, etc. Interestingly, more and more people are switching to these apps to schedule their vehicle service, and the trend is likely to gain momentum in times to come.

App-based door-to-door services are also gaining traction since they promise to offer the safest and the most convenient servicing experience to vehicle owners. This surging adoption of technology by vehicle manufacturers and automotive companies alike is creating seamless, stress-free digital experiences for people at large.

Safety and Hygiene

Apart from this, new safety and hygiene procedures in line with the recent Covid-19 safety guidelines are being introduced in the workshops. Many have reduced their on-site manpower count, keeping employee safety in mind. These service professionals are then being appropriately trained to follow all safety protocols while repairing or servicing vehicles.

Going forward, even when the world bids adieu to Covid-19, contactless vehicle servicing will continue to be the preferred approach by the 21st-century tech-savvy end customers, owing to the degree of convenience, safety,, and other benefits that it offers. Contactless experiences enabled through technology are here to stay and redefine the world of automotive services, albeit late, in the times to come. The shift, that has been accelerated by the pandemic, is going to lead to stronger waves of transformation in the future.

Author: Karn Nagpal, Founder, Raasta

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.