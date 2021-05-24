Safest sub-4m SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Nexon and more

All the cars have mostly been tested in their pre-facelift form but since these have got good crash safety ratings, it is expected that the manufacturers may have added compliant bumpers and components.

By:May 24, 2021 1:16 PM
Image used for reference

Safety plays an important role these days in purchase decisions with respect to cars. While the Indian government has made it mandatory for manufacturers to offer ABS as well as airbags in their cars, the recent tests conducted by Global NCAP and other international agencies have highlighted the poor build quality of a few India-made cars. These days, dealership personnel confirmed to Express Drives, customers come in wanting a specific car just because it has good or proven crash safety. In a way, these crash tests also make people as well as manufacturers aware of the quality of their cars. A manufacturer may pay heed to the results and thereon work towards achieving a better safety statistic. Here is a list of sub-4m SUVs in India that have been crash tested and have got good ratings.

Mahindra XUV300 (5 stars)

Mahindra and Mahindra have improved their crash safety components, especially after the Scorpio scored a zero few years ago. The Mahindra XUV300 is one fine example. It is said to be the safest Indian car tested by Global NCAP and scored a full five stars in the tests. There are dual airbags on offer as standard along with ABS. One can choose petrol, diesel engines with the XUV300 as well as manual, automatic transmissions.

Tata Nexon (5 stars)

Another compact Indian SUV that scored big at the GNCAP crash tests was the pre-facelift Tata Nexon. This SUV scored five stars and is generally regarded as a sturdy vehicle by customers. Unlike the XUV300 that has an option of seven airbags, the Tata Nexon only comes with two. Tata Motors gives an option to choose between turbocharged petrol/diesel engines as well as manual/automatic transmissions.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (4 stars)

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one much-loved SUV. It is now available only with a petrol engine, with a manual and automatic option. The car got a four star rating from GNCAP though this was for the pre-facelift version.

Nissan Magnite (4 stars)

The Nissan Magnite was not crash tested by GNCAP but by ASEAN NCAP. This new SUV got four stars safety rating. Considering that the Renault Kiger too is based on the same platform, one can also expect the French offering to have similar safety.

Mahindra Thar (4 stars)

Surprised to see this car here? Well, you shouldn’t be. The Thar is also a sub-4m SUV though now the base variants which fell under Rs 10 lakh have been axed. Still, if you have one with you, be assured that this is a four-star safety-rated car by GNCAP.

Also Read Cars with highest waiting periods

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Dirtiest places in a car: Some worse than a toilet seat

Dirtiest places in a car: Some worse than a toilet seat

Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China