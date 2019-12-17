India’s safest cars: Full list of crash tests by Global NCAP

Want to know how safe is your car? Global NCAP, under its " Safer Cars for India" campaign, has been crash-testing India made cars since 2014. This campaign has resulted in increased awareness amongst Indian car buyers in relation to the safety quotient of the vehicles which they buy. The independent crash test body has tested cars from almost all of India's mass-market segment. Giving below is a full list of crash tests conducted by Global NCAP on India made cars. Mind you, in this list, we have only included models which are currently on sale in India and excluded the ones which are either discontinued or have received an update after the test crash test was conducted.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (2019) (2 Airbag)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was amongst the latest batch of India-made cars that Global NCAP tested. The MPV scored an average of 3-stars on adult occupant protection. On the other hand, it scored a similar 3-stars for child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices start from Rs 7.55 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR (2019) (Driver airbag)

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR which only comes with a driver-side airbag as standard, scored 2-stars in adult occupant protection in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP. On the other hand, this hatchback scored 2-stars as well in relation to child-occupant protection as well. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is priced at Rs 4.42 for the base variant. While the top-spec variant is priced at Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Santro (2019) (Driver airbag)

The Hyundai Santro also comes with a driver-side airbag as standard. This compact hatchback scored 2 stars in adult occupant protection and 2-stars in child occupant protection. The Santro currently retails in India in-between the price range of Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Datsun Redi-Go (2019) (Driver Airbag)

The entry-level hatchback redi-Go, from Datsun, scored 1-star in adult occupant protection. On the other hand, this hatchback scored 2-stars in child-occupant protection. Prices of the Datsun redi-Go falls in the range of Rs 2.80 to Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon (2019) (2 Airbags)

Tata Nexon, the sub-4-meter SUV from the homegrown automaker, is the only India-made car to score 5-stars in adult occupant protection. It scores a healthy 3-stars in child occupant protection in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. The prices of the Tata Nexon falls in the range of Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Marazzo (2018) (2 Airbags)

The Mahindra Marazzo scored 4-stars in adult occupant protection. On the other hand, it scored 2-stars in child occupant protection. The Marazzo MPV is priced in-between Rs 10.00 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (2018) (2 Airbags)

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the arch-rival of the Tata Nexon, scored 4-stars in adult occupant safety in Global NCAP safety tests. While it scored 2-stars in child occupant protection. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza falls in the range of Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Given below is a list of India-made cars which were tested by Global NCAP but since then have either been discontinued or have received an update:

Renault Lodgy (2017), Renault Duster (2017), Ford Aspire (2017), Tata Zest (2016), Maruti Suzuki Swift (2018), Renault Kwid (2016), Chevrolet Enjoy (2017), Honda Mobilio (2016), Hyundai Eon (2016), Maruti Suzuki Omni (2016), Maruti Suzuki Celerio (2016), Mahindra Scorpio (2016), Toyota Etios (2016), Maruti Suzuki Swift (2014), Ford Figo (2014), Hyundai i10 (2014), Volkswagen Polo (2014), Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (2014) and Tata Nano (2014).