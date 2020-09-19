Safe driving initiative by Mahindra with one of the safest Indian cars

Company holds the ‘Safer Drives Safer Lives’ campaign with Mahindra XUV300. Here is what it is all about!

This week, Mahindra & Mahindra and SaveLIFE Foundation launched the ‘Safer Drives Safer Lives’ initiative, a multi-city drive to champion the cause of road safety. Over 30 auto journalists participated by driving the Mahindra XUV300 across Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai on September 15 to help raise awareness about ‘on-road safety’. The XUV300 is claimed to be one of India’s safest cars with the highest GNCAP safety rating. The drive was followed by safety activities including facts about India’s road safety situation to driving activities, and as part of which the participants also experienced the safety features of the XUV300. Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “We have a long-standing reputation for building vehicles that are reliable, trustworthy and safe. We’ve raised the bar on safety, going beyond regulatory requirements, voluntarily. Our XUV300, which is India’s safest vehicle among all the vehicles tested by GNCAP in India over the last six years, is a testimony to that.”

He, however, added that the status of road safety in India is alarming. “That’s why we decided to bring road safety to the fore through this campaign, by partnering with one of India’s most active outfits in the road safety space—SaveLIFE foundation. The XUV300 will continue to take many more actions to raise awareness for road safety under this banner,” he said. Piyush Tewari, founder, SaveLIFE Foundation, added, “Road crashes can certainly be prevented when all the stakeholders come together and take proactive action. M&M has long been a champion of road safety, having contributed to drastically reducing fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway through a cross-sectoral partnership model, training thousands of drivers, and by building India’s safest vehicle.”

This drive is part of a larger ‘Safer Drives Safer Lives’ campaign that will promote road safety through a host of actions ranging from building awareness on safe driving practices to the right use of safety capabilities of a vehicle. Today, India has among the highest road fatality rates in the world, according to a report published by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2018, with one life lost to road accidents every four minutes. Increased awareness, Tewari said, is the only way to reverse this statistic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.