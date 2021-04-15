Safe Cams launches Y Series Dash Cameras with low light sensor, Wi-Fi and these features

The said models will be sold through the offline mode, i.e. through car accessory stores in Pune and other cities in India.

Pune-based Safe Cams Digital Eye has announced the launch of its latest dash camera range – ‘Y Series Dash Cams’. The said range of dashcams has been developed primarily for offline selling in tier-1 markets across the country. The ‘Y Series’ consists of two variants – a single-camera dashcam (Y2) and dual-camera dashcam (Y3S) and both these come with a free-of-cost hardwire kit and an SD card as standard. Moreover, both these variants have features like 1080P resolution, 170° ultra-wide angle, Sony Low-Light Sensor, P2P Wi-Fi and 3Axis G-Sensor. The company says that the Y2 and Y3S dash cams have been developed with the sole intent to help private car owners and individual car drivers of India to prevent or minimize the chances of road accidents and/or mishaps on the road.

The said models will be sold through the offline mode, i.e. through car accessory stores in Pune and other cities of India. In addition, Safe Cams is providing hands-on training to the car accessory shops/outlets in order to ensure the point-of-purchase installation of the dash cameras that are bought by the customers. The hardware kit that comes with Y Series’ dash cams allows for the use of ‘Parking Guard’ mode that records any disturbances even when the vehicle is left parked and unattended. Under the ‘Parking Guard’ mode, time-lapse video is recorded every 2-3 seconds in one frame, which can be stitched together later to form a video so that you can see what happened around your vehicle while it was parked.

Moreover, the dash camera has a built-in accelerometer, so if anything moved the vehicle (like another car hitting it) while it was parked, the camera will switch on and record the incident. The Y2 dash camera has a full HD video capability enhanced with Wide Dynamic Range Imaging and Low Light Sensor, and it gets other features like G-sensor, Continuous loop recording, Anti-shake and a 170-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes with a free 32 GB SD Card. On the other hand, the Y3S has dual cameras, i.e. a front and a rear camera recording in Full HD. Both cameras contain low light sensors for better and clear night video footage and this comes with a free 64 GB SD Card.

Here is the pricing of the two dashcams:

Y2 (U9-P68L-4BTK) – Rs 10,999

Y3S (L9-9WGD-7E0E) – Rs 14,999

