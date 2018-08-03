Sad news! Sporty and sharp 2019 Honda Brio might not head to India

The new 2019 Honda Brio has been revealed officially and it looks absolutely gorgeous and a lot different than the outgoing model. The second generation model of the Honda Brio made its global debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2018 (GIIAS) in Jakarta. The interesting part is that the new 2019 Honda Brio has been unveiled in two variants including an 'adrenaline rushing' RS variant as well. The 2019 Honda Brio looks considerably bigger and spacious than the previous generation model and the front end of the car has striking resemblances with the Indonesian-spec Honda Mobilio. The headlamps are now bigger and the grille has also been redesigned. At the rear, the most notable change is the absence of the glass unit from the previous model as it has been replaced with a full tailgate.

Sources of Express Drives have now confirmed that there is a healthy chance that the new generation Honda Brio will not head to the Indian market. One possible reason behind could be that Honda will now focus on more premium products and the new generation Amaze that was launched a couple of months back can be seen as the start of the string. Add to that the low response that the Brio has been receiving in India and that makes enough reasons why the company should not launch it here in order to give the hatchback one more chance.

With the latest update, the styling of the new 2019 Honda Brio is now in sync with the company’s latest design philosophy that reflects in the new Honda City, Amaze and the WR-V. The interiors of the hatchback also get a major overhaul and the cabin now feels similar to the new Jazz facelift. The car gets a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the accents around the AC vents and the dashboard offers a sportier feel. Powering the 2019 Honda Brio will be the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with power and torque outputs close to 87 bhp and 109 Nm respectively.

Nonetheless, the company will be launching the new generation Honda Civic and the new CR-V this year in India and these products should definitely keep the excitement intact among the customers.

Do you think Honda should launch the new Brio in India? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.