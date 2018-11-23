Sachin Tendulkar signed as new brand ambassador for Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres has roped in cricket star Sachin Tendulkar as its new brand ambassador. The contract which will last for five years is the first time Apollo Tyres has a celebrity associated with itself. This will be a major shift for Sachin as well as he'd been associated with MRF for more than two decades. MRF now has Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.

Apollo Tyres says that the aim is to get across the message of "making every journey safe and inspiring one". Having gotten Sahin Tendulkar on board as its new brand ambassador, Apollo Tyres aims to reach out to a global audience.

Apollo Tyres has been associated with a number of activities for additional visibility. The company sponsors the English Premier League club - Manchester United, it has a presence in the German Bundesliga, through its association with Borussia Monchengladbach.

In India, the company carries out sponsorship activities with the Indian Super League (ISL), being the principal sponsor of Chennaiyin FC, and in the I-League, with its title sponsorship of Minerva Punjab FC.

Speaking on the association with Sachin Tendulkar, Apollo - Vice Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar said, "Building the Apollo brand to its true potential is key to our growth. By securing Sachin Tendulkar's association with our brand, we have embarked on an exciting journey together. I am sure this partnership will help us go the distance!"

It may have been five years since Sachin Tendulkar was retired but still continues to be one the most recognised and celebrated sports icons around the world. What makes him even better to be associated with a tyre company is the fact that Sachin is a motoring enthusiast himself with an enviable collection of cars. He is also the brand ambassador for BMW in India.