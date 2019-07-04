Sachin Tendulkar drives a 1900 Daimler during visit to Royal Automobile Club

Sachin Tendulkar a.k.a Master Blaster was recently in London for ICC Cricket World Cup. The man with a record-breaking number of test match runs now has another historic run added to his enormous list of achievement. He just drove the 1900 Daimler, a regular participant in the Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. The Daimler is in the care of the Royal Automobile Club, organiser of the annual pilgrimage from capital to coast, and Tendulkar was visiting its Pall Mall Clubhouse while in the UK for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Aware of his love of cars and always keen to share its passion for historic vehicles, the Club transported a 1900 Daimler (sporting a Veteran Car Run Number 10 – Sachin’s number as a player) from its Woodcote Park Motor House to Pall Mall in time for Sachin’s visit.

The Club’s Head of Motoring, Jeremy Vaughan, showed the cricketer the ropes of the 1900 veteran car as they journeyed down Pall Mall together, before turning into St James’s Square.

Following a brief lesson on the workings of a Victorian car, Tendulkar got behind the wheel to have a go at driving the 119-year old Daimler. The sight of a pioneering veteran car being driven by the world’s top scoring batsman was certainly a sight to behold for pedestrians.

After his ride, Tendulkar was driven back to the clubhouse in the veteran and headed inside to enjoy dinner in the clubhouse. The Club was thrilled to share the excitement of the veteran car world with the icon, and the cricketing star was similarly overjoyed with his ride in a veteran, describing it as ‘an experience I shall always cherish’.

“He soon got the swing of it and despite being overtaken by a bicycle, which he thought was very amusing, proceeded to circle around the square becoming more confident by the minute,” reported Vaughan. “For an international megastar who has 75 million followers on social media, it was so reassuring to teach someone who was genuinely interested in the experience and had the time to listen and take it all in. I did ask him to join us on the Run… and, who knows, perhaps one day he will accept our invitation.”