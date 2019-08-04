Sachin Tendulkar demonstrates his BMW 7 Series’ self-parking system from the passenger seat

Sachin Tendulkar is obviously known for his legendary career in cricket but off the field, the man is adored for his kind and witty way of engaging with his fans which there a lot many. He recently posted a video of himself on the passenger seat of his BMW 7-Series demonstrating the car's self-parking system while the driver seat is empty. BMW models like the 7-Series and X7 feature a system which can park the car all on its own without any human intervention.

"Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! ????

I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

Sachin's posts on his social media handles obviously generated an array of thumbs-ups and comments and tweets and retweets. While a lot of fans just tittered on Sachin's googly-eyed reaction to his car parking on its own, a lot tagged Mumbai Police to 'alert' them that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Sachin Tendulkar drives a 1900 Daimler during visit to Royal Automobile Club

Some came to his defence saying that he didn't need a seat belt because he was on private property. And that is what is wrong with people's attitude towards wearing seat belts - You don't wear seat belts based on whether you are on private property or on a public road, you wear them for safety. One could have a race track in their backyard (which is private property) but that doesn't mean they can drive without a seat belt or ride without a helmet on it because they can't get fined there.

Also, it is rather surprising that not many spoke about the tech that the car uses to pull off such a task. Sure, India is a long way away from letting autonomous cars drive on its roads but a sophisticated park assist system like the one on the BMW 7 Series definitely positive move towards it.