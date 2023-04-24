Sachin Tendulkar car collection: Master Blaster’s BMWs, Ferrari to the iconic Maruti 800

Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar. As the Master Blaster turns 50, we take a look at his latest car collection which includes a host of luxury sedans, SUVs and supercars to a humble Maruti 800.

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Fondly called the ‘God of Cricket’ or ‘Master Blaster’, his achievements and records in this sport are a testament to his sheer talent, hard work and dedication. It is no secret that Sachin Tendulkar loves cars and is an avid car collector. As the Master Blaster turns 50, we take a look at his latest car collection which includes a host of luxury sedans, SUVs and supercars to a humble Maruti 800.

Sachin Tendulkar car collection:

Maruti 800

Just like most other Indians, Sachin Tendulkar’s first car was also a humble Maruti 800 which he bought in the late 1980s. Now, despite having some seriously fast supercars and luxury sedans in his garage, he still owns the iconic Maruti 800 perhaps because of an emotional connection.

BMW i8

The i8 is one of the many BMWs in the Master Blaster’s garage. BMW i8 is a fancy hybrid sportscar from the Bavarian carmaker. It was launched in India in 2015 at a starting price of Rs 2.29 crore, ex-showroom. Sachin Tendulkar owns this imported prized possession and recently modified it as well.

BMW M6 Gran Coupe

BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a high-performance version of the company’s swanky four-door coupe, the 6-series Gran Coupe. It was launched in India in 2014 at Rs 1.75 crore, ex-showroom. The first-ever BMW M6 Gran Coupe was handed over to Sachin himself.

Ferrari 360 Modena

Next on the list, we have a very special Ferrari 360 Modena. Formula One champion Michael Schumacher gifted Tendulkar a Ferrari 360 back in 2002 for scoring his 29th Test hundred. Sachin’s Ferrari was also featured in a Bollywood film called ‘Ferrari ki Savari’ and he sold it in 2011.

BMW M5 30 Jahre edition

Sachin Tendulkar owns a BMW M5 30 Jahre Edition. This special edition sports sedan was built to celebrate 30 years of the M5. Its production was limited to just 300 units globally.

BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M is another fancy SUV in the master’s garage. This version of the X5 was imported for Sachin as it wasn’t sold in India officially back then. The BMW X5 M is a powerful muscular SUV.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Sachin Tendulkar recently bought a Porsche 911 Turbo S. His 911 sports car is finished in a black paint scheme and gets grey alloy wheels. The Turbo S is the most expensive variant of the Porsche 911 series in India and is priced from Rs 3.13 crore, ex-showroom.

BMW 5 Series, 7 Series

BMW 5 Series and the flagship 7 Series are just other luxury sedans owned by the Master Blaster wearing the BMW marque. It’s worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of BMW India.

Nissan GT-R Egoist edition

Finally, the last one on this list is the Nissan GT-R Egoist edition. Mind you, this isn’t a regular Nissan GT-R as the Egoist edition was introduced as the ‘luxury’ version of this supercar. Only 43 units were built globally and this is the only one in India. Sachin bought this car after selling his Ferrari 360 Modena.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.