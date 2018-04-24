Sachin Tendulkar birthday: BMW i8 to Nissan GT-R, Little Master’s amazing car collection

Sachin Tendulkar's official designation in the cricket world seems to be that of a God. Cricket fan or not, Sachin needs no introduction and his popularity exceeds the ginormous success he has achieved based on sheer talent. Today happens to be the living legend's birthday and in line with Express Drives' tradition, we won't be talking about his best performances on the cricket field. But instead, we'll take a look at the man's car collection. With Sachin, the process will be that much easier and fun because he is a motoring enthusiast and his collection is simply worth gawping at.

Sachin Tendulkar's car collection began with what most of us had for our first car as well, a Maruti 800. And he still owns it, perhaps because of an emotional connection as Mr. Tendulkar has a series of seriously fast cars in his garage.

From one God to another, Formula One champion Michael Schumacher gifted Tendulkar a 360 Modena Ferrari back in 2002, which he later sold in 2011. Sachin's Ferrari also featured in a Bollywood film called 'Ferrari ki Savari'. He is also a brand ambassador for BMW India and of course, owns a lot many of those.

BMW i8

A prized possession in Sachin Tendulkar's car collection, BMW i8. The i8 is the flagship sports car from the German automaker and produces 357 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque form a 1.5-litre petrol engine assisted by an electric motor. The price tag on the BMW i8 is Rs 2.54 crore.

BMW 750Li M Sport

The flagship saloon in BMW's portfolio, BMW 7-Series 750Li M Sport was launched at the 2016 Auto Expo. Powered by a 4.4-litre engine, the 7-Series churns out about 450 hp of power and 650 Nm of peak torque with a capability of doing a top speed of 250 km/h. It is priced at Rs 1.9 crore.

BMW X5M 50d

One has to have an SUV in their collection and Sachin Tendulkar's is a stylish and quick one. BMW X5M 50d produces about 381 hp and 740 Nm of peak torque and the engine comes paired with an eight-speed transmission. The price of this X5M is INR 1.8 crore.

BMW M5

Sahin Tendulkar owns the limited edition ’30 Jahre M5′, which offers more power. It is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine that produces about 600 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The M5 can do 0-100 km/h in under 4 seconds and is also priced at Rs 1.5 crore. This is one of the fastest cars Sachin's collection.

BMW M6 Gran Coupe

The first-ever BMW M6 Gran Coupe in India was delivered to the master himself. It churns out 500+ hp and 650 Nm of torque. The price of this valued possession is about Rs 1.4 crore.

Nissan GT-R

Also read: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Here are the most expensive cars driven by top Indian cricketers

The sports car to gain as much popularity in Sachin Tendulkar's car collection as the Ferrari Modena is the Nissan GT-R. Also called the Godzilla, the GT-R produces a massive 550 bhp and can do 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. It is priced at about Rs 2.4 crore.