Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: A humble Maruti 800 to an insane Nissan GT-R, Master Blaster’s stunning car collection

Sachin Tendulkar - the God of Cricket needs no introduction. The Master Blaster turns 46 today and in typical Express Drives fashion, we celebrate his birthday today by taking a look at his amazing car collection. Instead of taking a look at his best performances on the field, here is a look at some of his prized possessions as we know for a fact that you will love these as a motoring enthusiast. Sachin Tendulkar's car journey started off with a rather humble Maruti 800. As is the case with most of the people, Sachin always had an emotional attachment with his Maruti 800. Another superstar in Sachin's car garage was the Ferrari 360 Modena.

Ferrari 360 Modena

Sachin received the said model as a gift from Formula 1 sensation Michael Schumacher. The Ferrari 360 Modena spent a few years in Sachin's garage before he decided to sell it to Surat businessman. In case you are wondering why this car is something that you have seen before, let us tell you that this is the same one that you must have seen in the movie 'Ferrari Ki Savari.

Another highlight of Sachin Tendulkar's car collection is the BMW i8. The i8 is the flagship model from the renowned German car manufacturer automaker that is good for 357 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque. The power on the BMW i8 comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes coupled with an electric motor. BMW i8 is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 2.62 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

BMW 7-Series 750Li M Sport

The BMW 7-series is the company's flagship saloon in the company's product portfolio. The BMW 7-Series 750Li M Sport that Sachin owns was launched at the 2016 Auto Expo. The luxury sedan gets power from a 4.4-litre engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 450 hp and 650 Nm. The car can achieve a top speed of 250 km/h. Like his previous 7-series, Sachin's BMW 750Li with M Sport was customised to suit his taste.

The red Ferrari 360 Modena was replaced by another sportscar in Sachin's garage which is the Nissan GT-R, which surely worth your attention. Also called the Godzilla, the engine on the Nissan GT-R is good for producing a maximum power output of 550 bhp. The car can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Nisan GT-R price in India is currently Rs 2.12 crore and hence, it is surely not everyone's cup of tea.

