RTO document leak reveals MG Astor’s variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

A recent document upload by Delhi RTO confirms that the MG Astor will go on sale in the Indian market in 5 variants. The newest SUV from the company will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

MG has recently showcased the Astor in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is reported to launch in the coming days and in a slew of trims. Well, an RTO document confirms that the Astor will be sold in 5 variants, namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. As revealed earlier, there will be a total of three engine-gearbox options on offer. The 1.5L NA petrol will be available with two gearbox choices – 6-speed MT and CVT. More powerful of the two – 1.3L turbo-petrol will come exclusively mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

To begin with, the entry-level Style variant will retail with the 1.5L motor and a manual gearbox. The Super, Smart and Sharp variants will offer the option of all the three engine-gearbox choices. The range-topping Savvy variant, on the other hand, misses out on the 1.5L motor with a manual gearbox. This way, the Astor will have around 20 trims on offer.

Moving over to the dimensions, the Astor is 4,323 mm long, 1,809 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. It certainly is marginally larger than all of its key rivals – Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. Sadly, the Astor has the smallest wheelbase of all, despite its beefy dimensions.

Also, the Astor comes up as one of the most-loaded cars in its segment. It gets Level 2 ADAS technology, AI-enabled virtual assistant, largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, multiple steering modes, 5 charging ports, rear-cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, blindspot detection, adaptive cruise control and more. However, it does miss out on certain features, and ventilated front seats are one of them. The Astor further gets a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, fixed in a landscape manner, along with a 7-inch digital display for the instrument console.

Talking about engine specifications, the 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor features a 4-cylinder configuration. It churns out 110 Hp against 144 Nm of peak torque. The 1.3L turbocharged petrol boasts a 3-pot layout, only to dish out a peak output of 140 Hp and 220 Nm.

