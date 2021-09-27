RTO document leak reveals MG Astor’s variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

A recent document upload by Delhi RTO confirms that the MG Astor will go on sale in the Indian market in 5 variants. The newest SUV from the company will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

By:Updated: Sep 27, 2021 5:55 PM
mg astor unveiled

 

MG has recently showcased the Astor in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is reported to launch in the coming days and in a slew of trims. Well, an RTO document confirms that the Astor will be sold in 5 variants, namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. As revealed earlier, there will be a total of three engine-gearbox options on offer. The 1.5L NA petrol will be available with two gearbox choices – 6-speed MT and CVT. More powerful of the two – 1.3L turbo-petrol will come exclusively mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

To begin with, the entry-level Style variant will retail with the 1.5L motor and a manual gearbox. The Super, Smart and Sharp variants will offer the option of all the three engine-gearbox choices. The range-topping Savvy variant, on the other hand, misses out on the 1.5L motor with a manual gearbox. This way, the Astor will have around 20 trims on offer.

Moving over to the dimensions, the Astor is 4,323 mm long, 1,809 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. It certainly is marginally larger than all of its key rivals – Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. Sadly, the Astor has the smallest wheelbase of all, despite its beefy dimensions.

Also, the Astor comes up as one of the most-loaded cars in its segment. It gets Level 2 ADAS technology, AI-enabled virtual assistant, largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, multiple steering modes, 5 charging ports, rear-cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, blindspot detection, adaptive cruise control and more. However, it does miss out on certain features, and ventilated front seats are one of them. The Astor further gets a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, fixed in a landscape manner, along with a 7-inch digital display for the instrument console.

Talking about engine specifications, the 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor features a 4-cylinder configuration. It churns out 110 Hp against 144 Nm of peak torque. The 1.3L turbocharged petrol boasts a 3-pot layout, only to dish out a peak output of 140 Hp and 220 Nm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up