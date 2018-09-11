Rs 300 Crore spent on VIP security cars in Delhi reveals RTI: Over Rs 50 Crore every year for cavalcade vehicles

Over Rs 50 crore is spent every year by Delhi Police in hiring cavalcade security vehicles confirmed an RTI query. Delhi Police hires 400 vehicles to provide VIP security including to those covered in Z, Z+ security blanket. Most of these vehicles are SUVs and are over 8 years old. Delhi Police has spent over Rs 300 crore since 2010 on hiring vehicles and could have just bought these security vehicles instead of hiring.

This RTI Query was raised by Zeeshan Haider and most of these vehicles are used by Delhi Police's security unit which is deployed the task of security during VIP movement. During the Financial year 2016-17, Delhi police's expenditure on hiring cavalcade security vehicles was billed at Rs 52.7 crore. The highest was spent in 2013-14 when Rs 58.2 crore was spent on car rentals by Delhi Police.

A Dwarka based rental firm has been supplying Delhi Police with these cars for the last 10 years. A TNN reports says that Over 200 Maruti Suzuki Gypsies (2010 model), 50 Gypsy SUVs (2017 model), over 100 Maruti Suzuki Ertigas and around 50 Toyota Innova are used by Delhi Police for escorting VIPs. We have also seen the likes of Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra Bolero also been used as pilot vehicles.

Most of the vehicles used by the pilot and escort vehicles during VIP movements are hired ones and more cost is involved in providing Z or Z-plus security cover. For the VIP itself bulletproof cars, SUVs are used for protection.