Rs 3 Crore Lamborghini Urus SUV a hot pick for young Cryptocurrency buyers

Italian sportscar maker Automobili Lamborghini has crossed its own expectations and is selling more Lamborghini Urus SUVs that it anticipated said Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Lamborghini is an interview with CNBC. Lamborghini Urus has been priced upwards of Rs 3 Crore in India and was launched in January 2018.

The CNBC interview further quotes him saying, "We were expecting a positive feedback from the customer, but not at the level we are receiving now. The reaction of the customer is really fantastic."

In 2018, Lamborghini plans to manufacture around 5000 cars with over 1000 being only the Urus SUV. By the end of 2018, Lamborghini will make about 8000 cars with over 4000 being SUVs. Stefano Domenicali says 70 percent of buyers of the Urus SUV are first time Lamborghini buyers and he is surprised by how many of the buyers are women. "We have seen an increase in female buyers for sure," Domenicali said.

Lamborghini says that countries with bad roads like India and Russia that makes the sales of Lamborghini's low-slung sportscar difficult have seen some strong sales of Urus SUV. "Russia and India have been strong for this car, so this is a big step for us," he said.

Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin turbo engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The engine churns out a maximum power of 641 hp along with a peak torque output of 850 Nm. Urus can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 305 kmph that makes it the world's fastest production SUV currently on sale anywhere in the world.

Tackling any terrain is Urus's USP over the sales of Aventador and Huracan. "This is a polarizing car, you either love it or you don't," he said. "For those that don't, I say just drive it. When they are seated in this car, they discover something they were not expecting," he added. Lamborghini believes that Urus is a vehicle you can use every day. The company has no intentions to become a mass producer and the production will continue to be low with quality also taking the highest priority. The company plans to put the brakes on growth at the end 2019 to make sure it's preserving the Lamborghini brand aura.

Lamborghini is witnessing strong sales in Europe with global economy surging and rising stock markets. German and the United Kingdom are going strong and "Italy is really waking up."

On Cryptocurrency investors, Domenicali said that crypto rich customer is similar to the current Lamborghini sports car client – young, risk-taking and hungry to get to the top.

"These are young people that want to become very rich with a high-risk investment," he said. "And our customers are young as well, and very aspirational. They are not shy. So I think there is a connection" he added.