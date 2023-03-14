RRR-starrer Jr NTR’s car collection: Lamborghini Urus to Porsche 718

Jr NTR is a popular Indian actor known for his action star persona and celebrated for his RRR movie. He’s also a big car guy and from Lamborghini Urus to a Porsche 718, NTR has a bunch of fancy cars in his garage.

RRR is currently the talk of the town. This superhit blockbuster movie’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ track won the prestigious Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The magnificent RRR’s star cast includes Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR, is an eminent Telegu actor. He’s also a big car enthusiast and owns a bunch of supercars and SUVs. Check out his exquisite collection.

RRR-starrer Jr NTR’s car collection:

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus is a very popular super SUV and is owned by a host of celebrities from film actors to business tycoons. Jr NTR bought a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in August 2021. Back then, it was reported to be the first Urus Graphite Capsule in India. This luxury SUV was purchased for Rs 3.16 crore, ex-showroom. NTR even spent a whopping Rs 17 lakh for a fancy number plate for his Urus that ends with ‘9999’.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Next, we have the Mercedes-Benz GLS on this list. NTR owns a GLS 350d which was actually offered with the previous generation version of this German luxury carmaker’s flagship seven-seater SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d was priced at Rs 80.38 lakh, ex-showroom, upon launch in 2016. It gets a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that develops 258 bhp and comes mated to a 9-speed AT.

Range Rover Vogue

Range Rover Vogue is another fancy luxury sports utility vehicle in Jr NTR’s garage. He actually owns an old version of Vogue worth Rs 1.85 crore, ex-showroom, and it even boasts his fancy ‘9999’ registration plate. Currently, the prices of the new-generation Range Rover Vogue start in India at Rs 2.31 crore, ex-showroom.

BMW 7-Series

This RRR superstar is often spotted being driven around in a BMW 7 Series. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr has an all-blacked BMW 7 Series luxury limousine in his garage with his signature ‘9999’ number plate. While Jr NTR owns the previous-gen BMW 7 Series, the new generation model is currently priced from Rs 1.70 crore, ex-showroom.

Porsche 718 Cayman

Finally, the last car on this list is the Porsche 718 Cayman. Jr NTR owns this fancy-looking sports car in a black paint scheme. The Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-door performance machine. Porsche recently launched the all-new 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India and it’s priced at Rs 2.54 crore, ex-showroom. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

