Royal Enfield Modified exhausts, Pressure Horns and Car Speakers ban: Plea to High Court

A recent plea raised in the Delhi High Court claimed that some of the highest contributors to noise pollution in India are modified Royal Enfield exhausts, and loud music from cars and pressure horns. The plea also stated that the noise poses a major health risk to people, especially minors, senior citizens and those ailing from medical conditions. In response, a bench comprising of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, police and the pollution controlling authorities asking for their response to the plea which sought to ban the manufacture, sale and use of various kinds of pressure horns, amplified speakers and modified Royal Enfield exhausts, in the nations capital.

The Plea is being driven by an NGO by the name of Justice for Rights Foundation, and a law student Prateek Sharma. Basis their report, equipment whos sounds that exceed a particular decibel, including pressure horns, woofer and modified silencers cause health problems including stress, headache, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, blood pressure variations, cardiac disease and digestive disorders. Taking forward formal proceeding in the court on behalf of the NGO was advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, who stated that the vehicular noise pollution is a menace that was rampant and unchecked in areas like North Campus, Malka Ganj, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar, Gupta Colony and Chhatra Marg and other areas that canvass the Delhi University Campus. The advocate has sought urgent deliberation from the court to direct authorities to investigate as well as surgically wean out these instruments from vehicles plying in Delhi. Further claiming the on-going DU student union elections prompted the rapid increase of these devices on both cars and motorcycles.

The advocate urged the court to take action citing the apathy and inaction of the authorities on these vehicles, who are yet to take steps to remove “such hazardous sound producing equipment” from vehicles. The advocate’s plea also stressed on the need for regulations to be put on the products saying that these are manufactured, sold and purchased unregulated and unchecked in the market and serve no purpose but to create cacophony and annoy local residents.