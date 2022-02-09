Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy takes a more aerodynamic shape for the new EV era

The new version is designed for the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, but it will be used on the Ghost, Phantom, Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan as well.

Rolls-Royce needs no introduction in the exotic car business. The brand is known by all but is affordable for a handful of humans. The company has updated its line-up in the last couple of years with the launch of new-gen Ghost, Phantom, and its first-ever SUV – Cullinan. What remained common on these cars was the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’. Yes, we are talking about the hood ornament with powers to hide when sensing danger. Now in 2022, the company has redesigned the Spirit of Ecstasy to make it more aerodynamic. The palm-sized hood ornament is reimagined for the first-ever electric car of the brand – Spectre.

The iconic Spirit of Ecstasy has completed 111 years in existence. It was registered as the company’s intellectual property on February 6, 1911. Now, after more than a decade, it has been heavily remodelled. The new Spirit of Ecstasy stands 82.73 mm tall. In comparison, its predecessor was 100.1 mm tall. The designers have also ensured that the overall design is much smoother than the outgoing one for better aerodynamics.

The most noticeable change is seen in the stance. The original Spirit of Ecstasy stood with her feet together and straight. Only a slight tilt around the waist was seen. The new iteration shows the lady with one leg ahead, and her body is tucked low to be the true goddess of speed. Of course, these changes have helped the overall drag coefficient of the model. Designers claim the early Spectre mules boasted a drag coefficient of just 0.26. With further revisions, the figure will drop significantly.

The new design packs in the original essence of the designer Charles Sykes’ drawing. The new version is designed for the upcoming EV – Spectre, but it will be used on the ICE vehicles as well, namely Ghost, Phantom, Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan.