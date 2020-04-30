Rolls-Royce’s Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

The Bee Apiary at Rolls-Royce was opened in the year 2017 and the six hives are christened quite interestingly as these are named as Phantom, Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan, Ghost and Spirit of Ecstasy.

Yes, you heard that absolutely right! Amid the current Covid-19 crisis, car companies are looking for alternate options to keep their businesses going. While some have entered ventilator production, there are many that are using their expertise to produce masks and sanitisers. However, ultra-luxurious carmaker Rolls-Royce is doing something different and quite interesting these days. The company is currently investing its energy and resources on the production of honey and the brand loves to call it ‘World’s most exclusive honey’. Rolls-Royce is harvesting honey on its 42-acre Goodwood Apiary that is also eventually helping in the conservation of Britain’s bee population.

The luxury carmaker had suspended car production at its Goodwood factory in March 2020 with the Covid-19 outbreak. The company, however, has honey production going on track and the British manufacturer has even gone to claim that the 2,50,000 bees that are a part of its workforce are set to create another production record this year. Seems like a sweet surprise, isn’t it! The Bee Apiary at Rolls-Royce was opened in the year 2017 and the six hives are christened quite interestingly as these are named as Phantom, Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan, Ghost and Spirit of Ecstasy.

Rolls-Royce says that its bees emerged from winter in super health and hence, the brand is expecting better honey production this year compared to 2019. However, while reading all this, if you feel quite excited and are planning to buy Rolls-Royce honey whenever you are out for grocery shopping next, that unfortunately is not going to happen. The reason being – this ultra-exclusive Honey is only served to the company’s guests and customers that come to Goodwood to take the delivery of their car or configure one.

That said, one can certainly see that even the taste of the Rolls-Royce Honey doesn’t come cheap. Stay tuned with us for more such interesting updates!

