Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its new generation of Collection Car; one that brings an intriguing and entertaining challenge for the buyer. Who will crack the code? And what answers will the code bring? Only time will tell. Or will it?

Rolls-Royce has something more than sheer luxury to offer to its customers this time with the Wraith Kryptos Collection car. Extremely limited in number, the Wraith Kryptos will capture the customers’ imagination, which Rolls says brings together the chronicles of some greatest Rolls-Royces to be built. The Wraith Kryptos Collection, which will consist of just 50 cars, will each have a secret encrypted message. The encrypted ciphers will evolve throughout the car for the clients’ pleasure and amusement, once decoded can be sent to Rolls to check it is correct.

The name Kryptos is derived from Ancient Greek, referring to something unseen, hidden and coded, mythical even, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann, stated. Finding the key becomes integral to appreciating the full meaning of an item that can otherwise be viewed simply as a work of art.

For those not in the know, these ciphers will appear on the surface purely for aesthetic purposes and devoid of any discernible pattern. However, those that look closer will see that these hold the key to deciphering the code.

The code is, in fact, so secret that only two people at Rolls-Royce in Goodwood know the full resolution of the sequence – the designer and the Chief Executive. The answer has been placed in a sealed envelope, in the safe of the Chief Executive Officer, at the Home of Rolls-Royce, in Goodwood, West Sussex. Customers will be invited to submit their efforts at cracking the code via the members-only Rolls-Royce Application, Whispers.

The paint job on the Collection Car has secrets of its own with Delphic Grey, a Bespoke exterior hue that has a solid Anthracite base colour with a hidden effect – only in sunlight do the blue and green mica flakes appear.

On the inside, Inside, one is greeted by the accented Bespoke Kryptos Green leather hue, with a metallic effect, set against either Selby Grey or Anthracite. Elements of the cipher are embroidered into Wraith’s headrests, where the customary ‘double-R’ emblem is found.

