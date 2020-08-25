Rolls-Royce ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

The Spirit of Ecstasy will now gain increased prominence in Rolls-Royce's brand identity. While the sculpture remains unchanged, an iteration of the figurine has evolved into the form of an illustration for the virtual world.

Rolls-Royce today announced a complete revamp of its visual brand identity with a makeover for the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’, a new wordmark, and new usage protocols for its double-R monogram and badge. The winged figure adorned by the company’s cars has literally had a change in direction. The brand deign revamp was carried out by design agency Pentagram and the new identity will roll out in September. Rolls-Royce states that the average age of its buyer has reduced to 43 over the years and that new markets around the world are important for growth. So, the concept behind the design change was to be able to appeal to younger buyers while remaining true to the brand’s heritage.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce, commented, “As the marque’s digital presence increases, there has never been a more important time for the visual language of the company to reflect our standing as the leading luxury brand in the world. We have embarked on a fascinating journey of modernising our brand identity to echo those changes seen in our portfolio, our client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them.”

The Spirit of Ecstasy

The Spirit of Ecstasy sculpture has graced the prow of Rolls-Royce cars since 1911. While the sculpture will remain unchanged, an iteration of the figurine in the form of an illustration has been evolved for digital usage.

Chris Mitchell, a leading illustrator of brand and identity icons, was called upon for a makeover for the iconic statuette. When depicted in two-dimensional form, her direction has changed from left to right, depicting that it gazes into the future.

You may also like: First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

Pentagram chose purple hues, specifically those with a deep tone, as they are historically rare in nature but with roots in mythology and art, purple has always signified wealth and power. In a nod to the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce have also introduced a colour named Purple Spirit which will be seen on future models as Rolls-Royce’s signature colour.

The double ‘R’ Badge of Honour will only reside on the marque’s products rolled out from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. The Monogram retains its original form but replaces the Badge of Honour on collateral. As forr the wordmark ‘Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’, The words ‘Motor Cars’ have reduced in size and is now more refined in its appearance, along with special significance to the letter ‘R’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.