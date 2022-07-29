Rolls-Royce Spectre undergoes second phase testing on the French Riviera

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be tested on a 3.1-mile banked test track for continuous high-speed runs.

The definition of uber luxury, Rolls-Royce, is testing its new all-electric Spectre in its second phase in the French Riviera. Roll-Royce first showcased the 102EX in 2011, an all-electric concept based on the Phantom. Later, the carmaker showcased the 103EX. This led to customers wanting an electric drive train and Roll-Royce announced that from 2030 onwards, the brand will be an electric car brand.

In 2021, Rolls-Royce announced that the company was testing an all-electric car named the Spectre, and to date, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will be tested for 2.5 million kilometres, an average of ~400 years of usage, says the carmaker.

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce started testing the Spectre in Arjeplog, Sweden, in extreme conditions, fine-tuning its ‘Rolls-Royce behaviour’. Over the past few months, the engineers have shifted to a more ‘everyday’ environment, testing the Rolls-Royce Spectre on the French Riviera. Of the 2.5 million kilometre testing, 6,25,000 kilometres will be driven on and around the French Côte d’Azur.

The testing here will be further split into two phases — the first on the Autodrome de Miramas proving ground, which has over 60 kilometres of closed routes and 20 test track environments. The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be tested on a 3.1-mile banked test track for continuous high-speed runs.

The second phase will be the Provençal countryside surrounding the Autodrome de Miramas, where many production Spectres will be driven following first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023. This provision for testing under local, real-life conditions is repeated in key markets around the world.

Rolls-Royce claims that the Spectre is the most connected Rolls-Royce ever, with 141,200 sender-receiver relations and has more than 1,000 functions and more than 25,000 sub-functions. This is around three times more sender-receiver signals than a typical Rolls-Royce.