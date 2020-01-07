Rolls-Royce clocks highest ever sales in 116 years! Cullinan SUV an instant hit

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have delivered a historic annual sales record in 2019, the highest sales numbers in the company’s 116-year history. Rolls sold a total of 5,152 cars to its customers in over 50 countries around the world, registering an increase of 25% compared to the previous sales record set in 2018. With this, Rolls-Royce's contribution to the overall performance of its shareholder BMW Group has also increased. Rolls-Royce's very first SUV, the Cullinan has been a major contributor to the brand's overall sales growth and Rolls says that demand for the Black Badge continues to be in strong demand amongst younger customers.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan was launched in India in late 2018 as the world's most expensive SUV priced at about Rs 7 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine and is equipped with several tech features like pedestrian and wildlife alert, night vision function, 4-cameras with panoramic view, active cruise control and a lot more.

“Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication, and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said.

Meet Bloodhound LSR: A vehicle with Rolls-Royce jet engine and ambition to break 1600 km/h barrier on land!

Rolls-Royce has reported sales growth across all regions during the year 2019, with North America retaining the top status (around a third of global sales) followed by China and Europe (including the UK). Individual countries that achieved record sales results included Russia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Qatar, and Korea.

In 2019, Rolls-Royce motor cars were sold in more than 50 countries worldwide through a global network of 135 dealerships. Two new dealerships were announced during 2019 – Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Brisbane and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Shanghai Pudong. Development of the new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars flagship dealership in Berkeley Street, London – more than twice the size of the previous location – is underway and is due for launch later in the year.