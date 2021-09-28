Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce is ready to announce its plans for the electrification process of its line-up tomorrow. The new EV offering from the brand is assumed to go on sale before 2030.

Rolls-Royce currently sells its cars with a V12 petrol engine because the brand stopped producing smaller V8 petrol power plants in the year 2003 itself. It, in fact, was a bold move from the luxury carmaker. Now, in 2021, the brand is preparing to make another exciting announcement tomorrow about shifting from petrol engines to electric powertrains. The company’s CEO – Torsten Müller-Ötvös, has earlier said that the brand is not envisioning using hybrid powertrains in the transitional phase.

For now, the brand has not revealed anything about its electrification plans or the upcoming EVs. However, the company has earlier quoted that if the old electric powertrains were capable of offering a long battery range, Sir Henry Royce would’ve worked on an electric-powered roller since the very beginning. The brand’s ideology of producing silent and smooth cars can be very well benefited by an electric powertrain, as they hardly make any noise.

Talking about the earlier attempts of Rolls-Royce at making an electric car, the brand took veils off the 102X, which was a one-off electric version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. It featured a 71 kWh battery pack and two electric motors at the rear axles. The motors developed a peak power output of 389 Hp and 800 Nm of max torque, while the setup aided the luxury saloon with a range of 120 miles. Roughly five years after the unveiling of the 102X, Rolls-Royce showcased the 103X Concept. It looked radical and featured an advanced lightweight platform.

The luxury carmaker now seems to be readying the first-ever true-blue electric Rolls-Royce for its consumers. However, it will be making its way to showroom floors in a couple of years, but before 2030. While it still remains unclear if the brand will have parts supplied from the parent company – BMW, which has recently launched its flagship electric offering in the market ‘iX’. Moreover, the Bavarian firm is reportedly developing an electrified version of its next-gen 7 Series saloon, which could also work as a base for the electric Rolls-Royce.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.