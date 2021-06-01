Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Italian authorities intercepted a Rolls-Royce Phantom from Russia with an illegal aftermarket crocodile skin leather interior on route to a seller in Rome.

Many exotic car makers offer their customers exotic materials, allowing them to personalise their cars to their liking and sometimes match their identities. Provided they can shell up the extra costs for them of course. But no automaker in the modern world would dare use materials classified illegal, no matter the cost. But in some regions of the world, some third-party custom shops in the aftermarket might be willing to go the extra mile that automakers won’t. The Italian government agency — Agenzia Dogane e Monopoli has seized a Rolls-Royce Phantom on similar grounds.

The Italian ADM customs officials at the Port of Livorno have seized a Rolls-Royce Phantom with crocodile skin leather interior. The ADM posted images and details about the case on its official Instagram page. The ADM reports that the vehicle was imported from Russia into Italy, destined for a company in Rome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agenzia Dogane e Monopoli (@adm_gov)

The customs officers seized the vehicle at the port after checks revealed that it features endangered crocodile skin used in its cabin upholstery. The cabin of the Rolls-Royce was “enriched” endangered reptilian skin on the seats, armrests and door pads.

As the trade of the particular material is prohibited under sections of the Washington International Convention. It is protected by the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The vehicle was not authorised to be sold with that upholstery. The ADM reports that the car was seized pending the decisions of the A.G. regarding the possibility of removing the leather inserts and the importer was reported.

Goods are allowed to be manufactured from crocodile leather. However, it is only permitted following authorisation from CITES in the 160 countries in which it has its jurisdiction which includes Italy. As the vehicle or the third party is reportedly not authorised to use the material, the owner may be required to reupholster the vehicle in addition to heavy fines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.