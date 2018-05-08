Rolls-Royce Cullinan teaser image: Luxury brand’s first ever SUV to unveil this week

The very first Rolls-Royce SUV is set to make its global debut on Thursday, and while we've seen the Cullinan under camouflage wraps multiple times, it has now shown some of its production-ready skin. Rolls-Royce has been all about luxury saloon over the years and is one of the very few automakers without an SUV in their product lineup. But considering the heightened interest in SUVs all around the globe, the British marque is now ready to join the bandwagon. Before its official unveiling on 10 May, Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been teased through an image of its tail lamp, which is quite a reminiscent of the Phantom.

Rolls-Royce have not given out many details but the Cullinan is likely to come with a 'Viewing Suite', which will include two rear-facing seats on the tailgate for a picnic that is Level Rolls-Royce. The Cullinan will apparently not be riding on the same CLAR platform as the upcoming BMS X7 and instead employ the 'Architecture of Luxury' platform that debuted in the latest Phantom.

Although we haven’t gotten a clear look at what is inside the Cullinan, we expect that the interiors will be along the lines of the range Phantom. A massive screen will hold precedence on the centre console, and one can expect an array of choices in terms of interior colour and material combinations as is standard with Rolls-Royce bespoke interiors.

The upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan is expected to be powered by the same engine that comes mounted in the Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is a 6.75-litre biturbo V12 that churns out 563 hp and 900 Nm of torque paired with an eight-speed transmission.

The Roll-Royce Cullinan will benefit from an all-wheel-drive system and will offer mild off-roading capabilities. But then, would you take your ultra-expensive and ultra-luxurious off-roading? Well, why not?