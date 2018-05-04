Rolls-Royce Cullinan launch on May 10th: More about the world’s most luxurious SUV!

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is just a few days away from being revealed, three years since it was put officially on a drawing board in 2015. Over those three years that it took for Rolls Royce’s first SUV took to make it to production the big Rolls has appeared from time to time, been spied, been testing with team National Geographic and gone through the metaphoric ringer. To say that they will be revealing the car will be a bit of a stretch. In that sense, the Cullinan won’t be showcasing a new design direction for the brand. On the contrary. Instead, the design will follow that of the Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan. There is a large grille that dominates the front of the vehicle due to the higher hood. Large, rectangular headlights have been designed to align themselves on both sides of the grille. Under the hood, the Cullinan is likely to receive the same motor as the Phantom, with bi-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine.

Although we haven’t gotten a clear look at what is inside the Cullinan, we expect that the interiors will be along the lines of the range Phantom. A massive screen will hold precedence on the centre console, and one can expect an array of choices in terms of interior colour and material combinations as is standard with Rolls-Royce bespoke interiors.

Interestingly, while the Cullinan is an SUV. Rolls-Royce is not really in favour of the term and insists that we call it a high-sided vehicle. Images show the Cullinan scaling an almost vertical wall during benchmarking tests where (according to various sources) engineers from Rolls Royce pitted their SUV against the Range Rover. Not for purposes of proving that they are the best off-roader because that would be childish and un-British, instead the folks at Rolls-Royce were measuring the comfort and NVH inside the cabin of the what they are calling the world's most luxurious SUV.

Production for the Cullinan kicks off later this month, the big question is what it will cost. Well, considering that the Cullinan will be a go-anywhere SUV with the insides of a Rolls-Royce Phantom. We expect that Rolls-Royce will launch the Cullinan at around a base price of Rs 3.5 crore sans duties.