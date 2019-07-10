Roav by Anker dashcam launched in India at Rs 5,490: Built-in Wi-Fi, smartphone app & parking mode

Roav by Anker Innovations have introduced its new entry-level 'Dashcam A0' in India with panoramic optics, built-in Wi-Fi and a smartphone app. The prices for the dashcam start at Rs 5,690 and Roav say it is available at automotive accessories, gadgets retailers and online retailers. Roav Dashcam A0 comes with an 8 GB SD card but the camera supports up to 128 GB MicroSD cards.

Roav A0 DashCam can be attached to the windshield to track and record every drive in wide-angle thanks to its 170-degree wide angle lens. The Roav A0, when connected to the ROAV Dashcam App (supports both Android and Apple, using the smartphone's Wi-Fi), streams video from the camera to the smartphone to view and download.

Besides this, the dashcam’s set-up can be managed from the app itself without having to reach for the camera. The recording starts automatically when the camera is plugged into the car’s cigarette lighter socket.

The camera comes with an advanced chipset, 6 lens elements, and Wide Dynamic Range image balancing combined to record every drive in 1080p HD resolution.

You may also like: Vezo 360: Dashcam that wakes you if you get sleepy while driving and it can also be used as a regular camera

Roav say that the camera has been built to withstand extreme heat and cold for reliable use in virtually any environment. Equipped with an f/1.4 aperture lens that enables clear night vision and wide-angle views, it simultaneously covers up to five lanes of traffic.

The dashcam also includes a parking monitor mode. Thanks to the built-in G-Sensor and 240mAh battery, in case of an accidental impact from the outside, the camera automatically turns on and starts recording a video when the car is in parking.