Road Ministry: Colour-coded stickers to be assigned to vehicles based on fuel used

This comes as a surprise but apparently has been long time in the making. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on the directions of the Supreme Court, has asked all the states to issue hologram-based colour-coded stickers on vehicles indicating nature of fuel. Accordingly, light blue colour stickers will be assigned to petrol/CNG vehicles while orange sticker will be used for diesels.

In view of the direction of the Supreme Court and notification issued by this Ministry, it is requested to all the state transport authorities to ensure compliance of the above directions of Supreme Court and to ensure use of colour coded stickers.

While is it unclear at the moment as to why the colour-coded stickers are to be used, we believe this could be to clear confusion. A lot of manufacturers have stopped notifying the kind of fuel used in their vehicles. This has made life harder for the petrol pump attendants as well as for those who might be driving a car for the first time or have borrowed the vehicle. As it is, electric vehicles now have a green number plate. We hope that this should help clear the confusion arising on the fuel used. In future, it could also lead to incentives too. This could be in the form of higher rebates for a certain type of fuel.