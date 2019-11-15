From an exclusive Ferrari to this stunning Mercedes-Benz, this car auction has it all!

At the Riyadh Car Show Auction, hosted by the Silverstone Auctions, set to be held on the 22nd November, some truly amazing and exclusive hypercars and supercars will be up for grabs. The list of cars includes a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTZ Zagato Nibbio Spyder. Based on the 599 GTB, only nine examples of the GTZ were made and out of these, only two were Spyders. This fact alone makes this particular model quite exclusive. This car hasn't been used since it was converted by Zagato and has 10, 477 km on its odometer.

Also included in this auction is a 2013 Pagani Huarya Coupe. Just like the Ferrari, this one too was produced in a limited number of just 100 units. This particular model has just 700 km on its odometer. This car is powered by a Mercedes-Benz engine which is capable of churning out 720 hp of power. 0-100 kmph comes in 3.0 seconds.

Another Ferrari in the Riyadh Car Show Auction lot is the Ferrari 288 GTO. This particular model was made in limited numbers too and the one on offer here is the 1235th built. This particular car was once part of the famous British presenter Chris Evans and now been fully restored.

The predecessor to the Mercedes-Benz GT-R, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL is also among the cars that are going to be auctioned at the upcoming event. The 300SL is famous for its gull-wing doors which were carried forward in the modern era in the SLS AMG.

Nick Whale Silverstone Auctions’ Managing Director commented: “We are really looking forward to hosting this auction with our partners Seven Concours. The lots being offered are out of this world and simply stunning. To have 45 lots of such high quality and exclusivity is tremendous. It is going to be a wonderful experience.