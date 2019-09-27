Rising traffic violations in Mumbai a worrying sign: 475 deaths recorded

The numbers show that traffic violations in Mumbai are on a rise in the first eight months of this year. Mumbai Police registered 26,588 motorists using mobile phones while driving this year while more than 26,241 were recorded in the entire year of 2018. Over 2.5 lakh two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing a helmet from January to August 2019, while just 1.2 lakh cases were reported in 2018.

From January to August this year, over 20,000 motorists were penalised for driving without seatbelts, when compared to under 18,000 in 12 months of 2018. In the first eight months of this year, 10,092 cases of drunken driving were recorded while a total of 11,711 cases were registered in 2018. However, the amount of driver breaking speed limits has dropped as 92,601 tickets were issued in the first eight months of this year compared to 7,77,600 challans in 2018.

However, the numbers also reveal a gruesome image as the roads in Mumbai has claimed 475 lives last year. Although the silver lining is that the number of fatalities has declined steadily by 22% since 2015. Young males between the age of 20-29 make up the most significant portion of the demographic who have lost their lives on the streets of Mumbai. However, road crash deaths were more or less equally distributed among all female victims, according to the Mumbai Road Safety Annual Report 2018.

Pedestrians accounted for 51 per cent of the total deaths in 2018, with the majority of them ranging between the age group of 35-60 years. The vehicles involved in such cases were mostly recorded to be cars, vans and motorcycles. The eastern region of Mumbai is said to be the area where more of the fatal accidents took place, followed by the central part of Mumbai. The Western Expressway, however, saw a decline in fatal accidents from 75 in 2017 to 52 in 2018 and on the Eastern Express Highway from 53 in 2017 to 34 in 2018.

"The Mumbai Traffic Control Branch has worked in partnership with the BIGRS to reduce the number of road crash fatalities and injuries since 2015. The initiative has contributed greatly to the crash monitoring system in the city”, Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said on Thursday according to PTI.

Pandey added, "Taking this data into consideration, we are going to hold seminars in schools, colleges and other institutions to create awareness about road safety. We are also planning to use social media tools like Twitter to educate people about traffic norms. The police are also in the process of identifying accident-prone areas in the city” he added