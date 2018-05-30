Rising petrol and diesel prices: Driving tips that can help you save on your fuel-bill substantially

Rising fuel prices is much talked about these days because we're all affected by it. And to say the least, today's prices really are the kind when we can all run in circles waving our hands in the air in sheer panic. But the truth remains that we have to drive or ride and that will require fuel. So, what we can do is make the best of the worst situation and indulge in habits that help our vehicles churn out maximum fuel efficiency to the last drop of petrol or diesel. We can't beat the government's fuel pricing, but we can increase our vehicles' range in one full tank through some simple tips and tricks.

Check the tyre pressure of your vehicle at least once a month. Under-inflated tyres lead to more usage of fuel since the rolling resistance is increased drastically. However, in hope of an even better fuel efficiency figure, do not over-inflate them either.

Correct gearshifts can also help your car deliver enhanced fuel efficiency by upto 15%. According to Bristol-based instructors at UK Road Safety advice changing up a gear at 2500 rpm in petrol cars and at 2000 rpm in diesel cars.

Rigorous braking and acceleration can cause a dip in your car's fuel economy. Your car can deliver significantly better fuel efficiency at speeds of about 45-55 km/h than say 80 km/h. If you have a fuel range indicator in your car, you'll notice it display better figures at lower speeds.

Travel light. The lesser the weight your car has to pull, the better the fuel efficiency will be. Well, you can't leave behind essentials if you're touring, but during the city runs, get rid of unnecessary items.

Plan your route ahead. Assuming that most people own a smartphone these days, check for the best route for your destination, avoiding traffic jams and hence wasting fuel sitting in it.