Rising exports make up for Nissan’s lower domestic sales in December

In terms of cumulative sales registered in the 9 months of FY2023, the company clocked 8,991 units, a 19 percent uptick as compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Nissan Motor India has announced a domestic sales total of 2,020 units in December, witnessing a drastic 32.8 percent fall as compared to its 3,010 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Exports, on the other hand, stood at 6,971 units, up by a massive 73.5 percent, as against 4,016 units recorded in December 2021.

In terms of cumulative sales registered in the 9 months of FY2023, the company clocked 8,991 units, a 19 percent uptick as compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The year has been challenging on the supply side, customer interest has been strong especially in the festive period. The higher purchasing power of the customers is driving interest towards aspirational products. Happy to see strong connection and conversion of customers to Nissan Magnite in domestic and export markets.”



The company recently showcased its range of global premium SUVs – the X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke in India. Further, the company said that the Nissan Magnite has led the sales. At present, the compact SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 5.97 (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.