Riding two-wheeler with sandals, flip-flops illegal: How much fine you’ll need to pay

If you are found riding a two-wheeler with gears wearing flip-flops or sandals, you will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. Yes, you heard it right. Though this rule is not new and existed even before the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act came into play, but is now being implemented strictly by traffic police personnel. The reason behind this rule is that flip-flops or similar footwear might create difficulty in changing gears or could even result in loss of grip while the vehicle is coming to a halt, resulting in a slip. Riding a two-wheeler with proper gear is required for ensuring one's safety. However, imposing this rule in rural areas is going to be slightly difficult.

Under the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, fines pertaining to traffic offences have been increased by a significant margin. In some cases, the amount has even gone up to 10 times the original. The revised Act came into force starting September 1st across India. And since then, we have come across multiple cases in which huge amount of fines have been imposed on road users. Recently, a truck driver was issued a cumulative challan of Rs 1.16 lakh in Rewari, while other was issued a challan of Rs 86,500 in Odisha's Sambalpur. Similarly, a two-wheeler driver, who was found riding his vehicle without a helmet, with no documents whatsoever was fined Rs 24,000.

The stricter implementation of traffic regulations has divided reactions from the population. Some believe that this is the need of the hour and it will make Indian roads a lot safer than before. However, some are of the opinion that the amount stipulated is ridiculous. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has stated that the amount for the fines have been increased in order to make people obey traffic rules.