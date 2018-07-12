Rezvani Tank Military Edition: Bomb, bullet proof, night vision, smoke screen & an insanely luxurious cabin!

Apparently, Jeep off-roaders are becoming too mainstream as many are now turning their heads to buy an SUV that can take on bullets and bombs. California based Rezvani has now bought in the new Military Edition of its Rezvani Tank that gets full B7 Level Bullet Proof Armour, Thermal Night Vision Systems, a 707 HP HELLCAT V8 engine and some cool defensive features that can even help it survive a proper tank in a battle.

The Rezvani Tank Military Edition is inspired from the military vehicle that has the same name just that this one gets tires for tracks. This Rezvani tank gets a number of features that were previously not available to civilian buyers. Features like Ballistics Level 7 Armour, thermal night vision, a reinforced suspension, a firewall and smoke screen. The Smokescreen can be activated by the driver at a push of a button and helps to lose trackers. This military tank SUV gets magnetic dead-bolts and electrified door handles that provide maximum security to the passenger.

Rezvani Tank Military Edition

Rezvani says that this tank’s ballistics armour is capable of stopping high calibre weapons including assault rifles. The components including the radiator, battery and fuel tank are wrapped in kevlar making it protected against explosive devices.

The list of defensive features do no stop there along with luxurious interiors the SUV gets blinding lights that turn night into day with its front and rear powerful lights. The SUV comes with a survival kit that includes military-grade gas masks, Hypothermia kit and First Aid kit. Needless to say that the Rezvani military tank comes with Strobe lights, Sirens and a full intercom system with external speakers and microphone allow the driver to communicate with external threats without the need to open door or windows.

Survival kit on the Rezvani Tank Military Edition

The tank SUV is powered by a 6.4L V8 engine with a maximum power of 707 hp. “We’ve upped the ante with the new TANK Military edition,” said CEO Ferris Rezvani. “After the success of TANK, we decided to build a machine with the ultimate security features while maintaining extreme luxury. Designed to withstand urban terrain or apocalyptic attack, TANK is that extreme tactical urban vehicle equipped to handle it all. The tank styling on this rugged SUV gets some insanely cool luxury interiors with a range of options to choose from. Leather seats, different colours & style on offer.

The price of the Rezvani Tank Military Edition starts at Rs 2.02 crore and further if you want this SUV in India you will have to pay a heavy import taxes. It is clearly one the most safest SUV in the world.