Revv to mobilise over 1000+ cars for healthcare workers free of charge amid coronavirus outbreak

In each of the five cities where Revv is providing this service, healthcare workers can reach out to Revv at 9250035555 to place a booking. Revv will also add the service to its website and apps soon.

Image for representational purposes only

Self-drive mobility start-up Revv has announced its initiative to offer cars at zero fees to assist healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. This service is now live in five cities – Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. In each of these cities, Revv will make its current fleet of cars available, free of charge, to healthcare workers currently engaged in active duty at a hospital, upon submission of relevant ID proof. Revv will mobilise 1000+ cars to start with and include more as the need escalates.

After placing the booking, the healthcare worker can pick up the car from Revv’s delivery centres, and use it entirely free of charge. Revv will require the user to share a copy of his proof of work (such as the hospital ID card) at the time of placing the booking. All the cars will be sanitised before handover.

Revv is also tying up with volunteer groups engaged in solving the COVID-19 pandemic to expand the reach of this initiative.

“Healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 crisis at the frontline are our true heroes, and several of them are facing challenges with their commute to hospitals because of no availability of public transport. This is the least that we can do for them”, Revv co-founders Anupam Agarwal and Karan Jain, said.

“We’re inviting partners across these cities to help us accelerate this. For example, In Bengaluru, we are partnering with a 12,000 strong citizen volunteer group, to facilitate the distribution of these cars to healthcare workers that they are engaged with.”

