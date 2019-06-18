Revolt’s First “AI-Based” Electric Bike Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Images and Specifications

  1. Auto
Revolt Electric Motorcycle India Launch Live Updates Revolt Intellicorp will launch India's first ever connected electric bike in India and is said to have a 156km range to offer an alternative to the 125cc commuter segment.

By: | Updated: June 18, 2019 12:31:52 pm

Revolt Intellicorp is set to launch India's first smart electric bike today after the ARAI homologation process for its first ever electric bike for India has finally been completed. Certified by ARAI, the e-bike will have a 156 km range with a fully charged battery. The technical specifications and performance figures of the Revolt electric bike are currently a mystery but you can expect the bike to be at par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle. Revolt Intellicorp released the first design sketches of the bike a few days back.  The motorcycle will come with LED DRLs and will be India's first AI enabled electric bike as it will come equipped with a 4G eSIM.

Live Blog

Revolt Intellicorp smart electric bike unveil live updates

12:31 (IST)18 Jun 2019
What is it called?

The manufacturer Revolt Intellicorp has not yet revealed many details regarding the new electric bike. Only sparse specifications, information and a first sketch have been released. The name of the bike also will be revealed today.

12:17 (IST)18 Jun 2019
India's first connected electric bike?

Revolt Intellicorp will unveil India's first connected electric bike which has finally been homologated and is ready for road use. The bike will be unveiled today in New Delhi where the manufacturer will reveal more details. So stay tuned!

Revolt Intellicorp is about to unveil India's first connected smart electric bike which will be an alternative to small 125cc commuter motorcycles in India, in addition to competing against other e-bikes like the upcoming Tork T6X e-bike and Ather 450 electric scooter. The electric bike is expected to be India's first AI-enabled electric motorcycle and the manufacturer Revolt Intellicorp has a production facility in Manesar, which has an annual capacity of 1.2 lakh and which can be increased as per demand.

