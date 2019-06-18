Revolt Intellicorp is set to launch India's first smart electric bike today after the ARAI homologation process for its first ever electric bike for India has finally been completed. Certified by ARAI, the e-bike will have a 156 km range with a fully charged battery. The technical specifications and performance figures of the Revolt electric bike are currently a mystery but you can expect the bike to be at par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle. Revolt Intellicorp released the first design sketches of the bike a few days back. The motorcycle will come with LED DRLs and will be India's first AI enabled electric bike as it will come equipped with a 4G eSIM.
Revolt’s First “AI-Based” Electric Bike Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Images and Specifications
Revolt Electric Motorcycle India Launch Live Updates Revolt Intellicorp will launch India's first ever connected electric bike in India and is said to have a 156km range to offer an alternative to the 125cc commuter segment.
By: Rahul Kapoor | Updated: June 18, 2019 12:31:52 pm
The manufacturer Revolt Intellicorp has not yet revealed many details regarding the new electric bike. Only sparse specifications, information and a first sketch have been released. The name of the bike also will be revealed today.
Revolt Intellicorp will unveil India's first connected electric bike which has finally been homologated and is ready for road use. The bike will be unveiled today in New Delhi where the manufacturer will reveal more details. So stay tuned!