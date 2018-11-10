Retrofit all-Electric Maruti Suzuki Alto, Wagon R gets ARAI approval: Telangana Startup’s groundbreaking innovation

Electric vehicles (EVs) are inevitable and as India leads up to EVs, Telangana based start-up, E-trio is now ready to launch retrofitted electric in India. E-trie is India first company to have successfully gotten approval from Govt run Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). E-trio will first launch this on the electric Maruti Suzuki Alto and Wagon R.

E-trio says it will enter the Indian market with a capacity of 1000 cars per month to be fitted with an electric motor and battery kit. These retrofitted electric kits have been sourced from China and Korea while the Controller is built by the company in-house. The company has been testing cars for the past two years and their immediate goal is to roll out at least 5000 cars in the next year.

Sathya Yalamanchili, Founder of the start-up, said, “Retrofitting is the way to go and need of the hour and these smart cars currently are the most efficient and economical cars compared to our counterparts in the market. Our vision is to create e-Mobility which inspires & nurtures pollution free India. We believe that affordable range is the key to helping electro mobility achieve a breakthrough in the near future.”

The company further confirmed that it is currently working with an R&D team from San Francisco for the faster and more effective role out of these retrofitted electric kits for electric cars. It aims at getting approval for faster moving models in India. The company is already in discussions with many Japanese and Thai carmakers. The company is working towards maximising the EV penetration in India.

Electric Maruti Suzuki Alto and Wagon R developed by the company gets an electric motor that does not require any gear. The ARAI approved electric cars (electric Alto and electric Wagon R) can travel up to 150 kmph on a single charge confirmed E-trio. It also claims higher safety standards and these electric cars can be charged anytime and anywhere and will be low on maintenance than a traditional petrol-powered car.