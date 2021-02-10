Retail auto sales stay slow in January

Wholesale volume numbers for January were mixed amid supply-chain constraints and price hikes taken during the month.

By:February 10, 2021 8:24 AM
car sales, auto sales, automobile manufacturing, car prices, prices of carThe automotive sector’s vast value chain present across the entire Indian economy contributes nearly 40 per cent to India’s manufacturing GDP.

Retail sales of automobile slipped into negative territory in January, falling nearly 10% year-on-year after registering an increase in December. Sales of passenger vehicles (PVs), which have shown growth in some months during the fiscal, declined by 4.46% y-o-y. The fall has been attributed to a shortage of vehicles with manufacturers running out of semiconductors and other components, fading pent-up demand and recent price hikes. Experts said there was bit of a lull after the festive season.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) observed inventory for PVs was relatively low and down to 10-15 days. That would imply sales of available vehicles have been brisk; there have been some reports of long waiting list for some models. Typically, PV inventory for manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor is about 30-35 days.

Manufacturers point out a shortage of key components like semiconductors has hit production and that is leading to longer waiting periods. Industry executives say Maruti Suzuki has bookings for around 2.15 lakh vehicles while Hyundai has bookings for 1 lakh cars; for any popular model a customer needs to wait for around 4-6 weeks longer than the normal period of 7-10 days. Based on these numbers, manufacturers maintain demand continues to be strong even after the festival period and say it will remain the same till March.

Wholesale volume numbers for January were mixed amid supply-chain constraints and price hikes taken during the month. The PV industry reported single-digit domestic volume growth led by a strong order book and inventory build-up. The domestic two-wheeler segment reported muted volume growth, though exports showed good momentum.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival's expected launch, price, specs

Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival's expected launch, price, specs

Vehicle registrations witness 10 % drop in January 2021: Only tractor segment reports growth

Vehicle registrations witness 10 % drop in January 2021: Only tractor segment reports growth

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026