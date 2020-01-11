Retail auto sales across segments fall 14.26 per cent year-on-year in December

Retail demand for cars and two-wheelers in December failed to sustain the positive momentum seen in the previous two months, as volumes fell 6.65% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 15.66% y-o-y, respectively. Experts said the decline in sales was primarily due to end of the festival season and consumers' reluctance to buy the year-end manufactured models. “Demand continued to be weak due to challenges in revival of consumer confidence even as incentives spiked up across vehicle categories,” analysts at ICICI Securities said.

Retail auto sales across segments fell 14.26% y-o-y in December, data released by the Society of Indian automobiles (Siam) showed. During October and November, total sales rose 7.93% y-o-y and 4.76% y-o-y, respectively, driven by record festival season discounts.

Rajan Wadhera, president at Siam, said the inventory has come down to comfortable levels and therefore discounts will not continue for long. “Discount is a matter of demand and supply and since supply has been aligned to demand, offers will be lower going forward,” Wadhera said. FE had first reported on January 7 that manufacturers are planning to pull out consumer offers from next month.

Commercial vehicle sales remained weak for the 12th consecutive month in December with retails — vehicles sold by dealers to customers — falling 24.43% y-o-y, as discounts notwithstanding, fleet operators and business entities chose to stay away from purchases.

Analysts believe the demand would remain lacklustre in near term as BS-VI emission norms from April 2020 will see a rise in vehicle prices. “We are looking at a good six to eight months before there is a natural buoyancy in the performance,” said Harshvardhan Sharma, head – automotive retail practice at Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India.

Wadhera of Siam said a 3-7% rise in prices from April 2020 will be a dampener for the car and CV industry. “OEMs may not be able to absorb costs and that will hit customers in some form or the other,” Wadhera said.

Wholesales — vehicles sold by manufacturers to dealers — across segments fell 13% y-o-y in December as dealers had enough stock and manufacturers remained cautious while planning to exhaust BS-IV models from the market.

Passenger vehicle despatches in December were, however, better – it fell by 1.24% y-o-y – as festival season demand helped in inventory correction. Moreover, a low base and a steep 30% y-o-y rise in SUV sales limited the decline in total car despatches. Better numbers from Maruti Suzuki also helped arrest the decline along with new entrants Kia Motors and MG Motor, which did not have to deal with unsold inventory.

The minor decline in PV despatches in December was still better compared to the last 11 months before October when car sales had witnessed a fall of over 20% y-o-y for around a year. Analysts believe inventory of cars has come down to normal levels on account of discount-driven sales in October, when most of the festivals were celebrated. Overall, the PV industry data indicate stabilisation," analysts at Nomura said.

Most manufacturers are producing lesser units of BS-IV models as from April 2020, only BS-VI compliant units can be sold. Any unsold BS-IV inventory after March 31, 2020, will become unsaleable.