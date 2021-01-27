Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Maruti Suzuki currently has over 3,800 service touch-points across India and the company says that it is servicing around 45,000 cars daily.

By:Updated: Jan 27, 2021 7:36 AM
Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India, maruti suzuki dzire, maruti alto, maruti swift, maruti celerio, renault kwid

 

India’s ace carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced some attractive offers and benefits for the customers under the Service Carnival. The company came up with these on the occasion of Republic Day 2021. Now, digging into more details in terms of what all you get, Maruti Suzuki has announced a special offer on the service labour charges. Moreover, the company is also offering special benefits on the purchase of genuine Maruti Suzuki parts and accessories. The list doesn’t end right here as if you buy the extended warranty, you are eligible for a special offer in doing so as well. It has to be noted that the said offers are valid only till 10th February, 2021.

In order to get more details about the said offers, we advise you to visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki service center and you can also visit the ‘service’ section on the manufacturer’s official website for India. Previously, the said service camp was organized till 31st of January but the same has now been extended. Maruti Suzuki currently has over 3,800 service touch-points across India and the company says that it is servicing around 45,000 cars daily. Moreover, the brand claims that its trained service technicians will make sure that proper attention is given to each vehicle during the service carnival.

Commenting on the Maruti Suzuki Service Carnival, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that recognizing the constantly changing needs of the customers, Maruti Suzuki regularly reaches out to them in order to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The company’s ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is such an initiative that reaffirms the brand’s commitment towards providing high-quality service facilities to its customers.

