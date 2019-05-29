Rent a car for free! Zoomcar announces 100% discount on car rentals for limited period

Car rental company Zoomcar is celebrating its sixth anniversary this year and to extend gratitude to its customers, it is offering a 100% discount on its car rentals. The 'LoveYouBack' flash sale includes 100% off on all self-drive bookings made in the period of 29th to 31st of May for travel anywhere between 8th June to 25th November 2019. What's more, is that there are no cancellation charges involved either if the customer does their mind about their plans to travel in the said period. The 100% off offer will be split as a 50% discount and a 50% cashback.

Apart from Zoomcar's offer on car rentals, free flight vouchers from Paytm Flights and experiential holiday vouchers from Club Mahindra are also up for grab. Moreover, there's an assured discount hamper of Rs 10,000/- from partners like OYO, Flipkart, Titan, Cleartrip and Paytm on every booking.

“Six years really fly! For Zoomcar, it's been an incredible journey since we pioneered the concept of self-drive rentals in India. From our first city in 2013 to our 47th city in 2019, we've served over 7 million transactions. Nearly 5 million individuals have experienced a Zoomcar over this time. Simply put, this journey wouldn't have been possible without our esteemed customer base,” Greg Moran, Founder & CEO, Zoomcar, said.

“To help show our appreciation, we're giving back a healthy dose of self-drive love in the form of a special anniversary sale to commemorate 6 years on the road. From May 29-31st, we're opening up our vast inventory ever to self-drive enthusiasts to avail 100% OFF on every car booking they make for the booking period between 8th June till 25th Nov, a once in a generation offers across the board,” he added.

Zoomcar started as India’s first self-drive mobility platform, with the introduction of car sharing services in 2013 and today has over 7000 cars in its fleet. Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month. Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar operates in nearly 45 cities across India. In 2017, Zoomcar introduced India’s first peer2peer based marketplace for cars with the launch of ZAP Subscribe. In February 2018, Zoomcar inaugurated India’s first car subscription programme under the ZAP umbrella.