Render images of Toyota Glanza, rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno

By mid-2019, India is likely to see the debut of an all-new player in the premium hatchback segment. When we say all new, we mean the rebadged version of the current segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Toyota and Suzuki have recently finalised their agreement under which the two companies will engage in sharing product and technologies on a global scale. The first vehicle to launch under the venture is going to be a premium hatchback with a Toyota badge which is going to be based on the Maruti Baleno.

According to a report published in rushlane.com, Toyota has filed a trademark for the brand name Glanza which is likely to be used for this all-new premium hatchback. That said, in addition to the Baleno, Toyota is also going to launch rebadged versions of Maruti's Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. Hence, the Glanza nametag could be for either one of those.

Ahead of the launch of Toyota's premium hatchback, autoindica.com has come up with a rendering of the same. Here we see the face of the Toyota's all-new Corolla strapped on the front fascia of the facelifted Maruti Baleno. Considering the 2019 Corolla follows the automaker's latest design language, the rendering could hold relevance in accordance with the final production-ready avatar of this vehicle.

Since the Toyota Glanza is going to be a rebadged version of the Baleno, major changes will be seen primarily on the front and the rear fascia of the vehicle. These will be aesthetically altered in order to match Toyota's family design. Interiors can also feature minor updates. That said, do not expect the two cars to be different from each other under the skin.

Toyota could use Maruti's 1.2-litre, petrol engine as the sole option for the Glanza hatchback. A 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox are likely to be on offer. The Glanza is unlikely to get a diesel engine option. In Toyota's product portfolio, this hatchback will sit above the Etios. And hence, is likely to be offered in only in two top-spec trims which will be loaded right up-to-the-brim with features.

For more details on the Toyota Glanza hatchback, stay tuned to Express Drives.

Image Source: autoindica.com